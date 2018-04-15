Steven Gerrard’s cousin Bobby Duncan set to join Liverpool from Man City

Liverpool are expected to sign Steven Gerrard’s cousin Bobby Duncan from Manchester City, according to The Sun on Sunday.

The 16-year-old is in a contract dispute with City. Having failed to sign professional terms with the club, he has not featured for the champions elect’s academy side for months.

And he is now set to join the Reds in a move that will cost around £200,000 in a compensation payment to City, but the deal cannot be finalised until the summer.

With City having already frozen Duncan out of their plans, he is reportedly training with League One side Wigan Athletic to stay sharp ahead of his transfer.

When the move does go through, he is likely to be coached by his cousin. Anfield legend Gerrard is currently in charge of the club’s academy side.

Like Gerrard, England Under-17 international Duncan hails from Huyton. He had trials with Liverpool but opted to join the City youth system instead.