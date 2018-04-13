Surprising Arsenal player leads Europa League passing stats

It is probably not a huge surprise to learn that an Arsenal player leads the Europa League passing statistics charts.

The brand of football favoured by manager Arsene Wenger during the second-half of his reign at the Emirates Stadium has been reliant on passing and possession.

But while the name of master schemer Mesut Ozil probably immediately comes to mind, he is not the player in question. Nor is it Jack Wilshere, who has had plenty of game-time in the Europa League this season.

No, the Arsenal midfielder who has completed more successful passes than any other player in the Europa League this season is Mohamed Elneny.

The Egyptian star has found a team-mate with 647 passes so far in the competition, and has done so with 91 per cent accuracy.

Not a bad effort at all by the former Basel man. The Europa League’s official Twitter account celebrated his achievement in a tweet.