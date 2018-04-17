Trent Alexander-Arnold gets new £40,000-a-week Liverpool contract

Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold has doubled his wages by signing a new £40,000-a-week deal, according to the the Daily Mirror.

The 19-year-old right-back signed a new deal last summer after triggering a clause relating to making more than 12 first team appearances.

But he has made rapid progress this season and, aided by a long-term injury to Nathaniel Clyne, has already played 27 senior games this term.

In the course of doing so, he activated another clause relating to making more than 30 first team appearances and has been handed another new contract.

The improved deal keeps him at Anfield for another four years, which means he is tied to the Reds until June 2022.

Alexander-Arnold has further enhanced his reputation in recent weeks with an impressive display against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final. He has been touted as an outsider to win a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.