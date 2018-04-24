Tweet: Mo Salah belatedly reacts to his PFA Player of the Year win

Liverpool star Mo Salah has taken to social media to react to winning the PFA Player of the Year award.

The Egypt international waited almost 24 hours after picking up the trophy before sharing his thoughts on Twitter.

When he did so, they were in Arabic and therefore mainly aimed at fans in his homeland.

Presumably writing from Liverpool’s team hotel in the build-up to tonight’s game against his former club Roma, Salah wrote: “Thanks to all the people for the beautiful messages from yesterday…

“I am very happy with your words and your constant interest. We always support each other and I apologise if I don’t reply to anyone, and I hope you understand I’ve got many messages.”