Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Atletico Madrid in last night’s Europa League semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners had a one-man advantage for 80 minutes after Sime Vrsaljko’s 10th-minute dismissal for a second bookable offence.

Despite creating a hatful of chances, they only converted one and were then hit by a sucker punch when Antoine Griezmann scored a vital away goal.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say on social media after the game.

Obviously not satisfied with this draw after we dominated over 90 minutes. We should have scored more goals – BUT we can do better next week 🙏🏼⚽ Thanks for your amazing support at the Emirates tonight! ❤👏🏼 #YaGunnersYa #COYG #UEL @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/o8MqJPuu5r — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 26, 2018

We still got all to play for! Lets be postive and believe like we all did tonight. Thanks for such an amazing atmosphere tonight! We only fight together @LacazetteAlex #COYG pic.twitter.com/IBhsSEP4GQ — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) April 26, 2018