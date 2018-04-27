Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Atletico Madrid in last night’s Europa League semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners had a one-man advantage for 80 minutes after Sime Vrsaljko’s 10th-minute dismissal for a second bookable offence.

Despite creating a hatful of chances, they only converted one and were then hit by a sucker punch when Antoine Griezmann scored a vital away goal.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say on social media after the game.