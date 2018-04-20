Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to Arsene Wenger’s impending departure

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to the news that their long-serving manager is to leave the club.

Arsene Wenger confirmed earlier today that his 22-year spell in charge of the Gunners will come to an end at the end of the season.

In the wake of his announcement, members of Wenger’s squad have been reacting to their boss’ impending departure, thanking him for his support and coaching, and sharing memories of working with him.

Here’s what they had to say.

Boss, just recently I was saying how much you influenced my career. You taught me how to be the best leader & captain. It's an emotional day for us Gunners, you gave everything to the club & I’m so proud to be a part of your journey. My biggest thanks to you Arsène. #MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/fJQMCx05Y3 — Per Mertesacker (@mertesacker) April 20, 2018

To the man who gave me my chance as a 16 year old, and showed unbeliveable faith and commitment towards me. Always a gentleman, like a father through tough times in my career. He always believed in me when most people didn't. Thank you for everything boss! It's down to us no… pic.twitter.com/wTmjTSYwNx — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) April 20, 2018

Personally a very sad day. I am forever in debt to this man. The person who had faith in me and gave me a platform to progress. Thank you for all the memories and trophies boss ❤ pic.twitter.com/EP26M6TP3W — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) April 20, 2018

Forever thankful to the boss for bringing me to this great club. Now let's end the season on a high for him! #COYG ❤ pic.twitter.com/Ob2qrjtgGx — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) April 20, 2018