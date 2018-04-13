Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to reacting Europa League semi-finals

Arsenal are through to the Europa League semi-finals after a 2-2 draw against CSKA Moscow last night.

The result in Russia gave the Gunners a 3-6 aggregate victory and booked their place in the last four of the competition.

Arsene Wenger’s side were trailing 2-0 on the night and were just one goal from going out of the tournament. But late goals from Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck restored their advantage.

After the final whistle, Arsenal players took to social media to react to the result. Here’s what they had to say.