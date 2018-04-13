Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to reacting Europa League semi-finals
Arsenal are through to the Europa League semi-finals after a 2-2 draw against CSKA Moscow last night.
The result in Russia gave the Gunners a 3-6 aggregate victory and booked their place in the last four of the competition.
Arsene Wenger’s side were trailing 2-0 on the night and were just one goal from going out of the tournament. But late goals from Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck restored their advantage.
After the final whistle, Arsenal players took to social media to react to the result. Here’s what they had to say.
Semis 👊🏿 #HereToCreate #X17 #COYG @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/e6Ff6poKCm
— Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) April 12, 2018
Semi-finals here we come 🔴⚪️ #afc pic.twitter.com/Nu66vBOmKK
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) April 12, 2018
Last 4 of #UEL ✔ A performance we can't be satisfied with, but we're still in the race for the title 👍🏼 #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/rayLuLgVEZ
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 12, 2018
Well done team👊🏼🔥🔥🔥🔥 #COYG @Arsenal #UEL #Semifinals
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) April 12, 2018
Into the semi-finals ✅ #COYG #UEL pic.twitter.com/AvmvfKgCcr
— Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) April 12, 2018
🔙🔛🔝 Through to the last four! 🔥 The expected tough job at Moscow but in the end we made it! 💪🏽🔴 #semifinals #coyg #sm20 @arsenal @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/gZc0Rk5jiR
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) April 12, 2018