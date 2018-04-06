Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to thrashing CSKA Moscow
Arsenal are on course for a place in the Europa League semi-finals after a 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow in their quarter-final first leg.
Two goals apiece for Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette ensured Arsene Wenger’s side will travel to Russia for the second leg with a healthy advantage.
After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
Solid performance from the boys tonight! #afc ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/CkMDa4FNP1
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) April 5, 2018
Decent European night in North London 😉👍🏼 Feeling really happy I could help my team with a hattrick of assists ⚽⚽⚽ #YaGunnersYa #UEL @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/74pIIV7Tpk
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 5, 2018
🔙🔛🔝 Fantastic first half, we should have scored some more in the 2nd… Going to Russia with a good result! 💪🏽🔴 #COYG #ARSCSKA #uel #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/fQnBfZg8oq
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) April 5, 2018
🙌🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/bIn11YUvHf
— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) April 5, 2018
What a Game 😱😁💪🏽 @Arsenal
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) April 5, 2018