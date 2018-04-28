Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players celebrate beating Swansea

Chelsea recorded a 0-1 win over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in today’s late kick-off in the Premier League.

The Blues maintained the pressure on fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by securing all three points from their trip to Wales.

Man of the match Cesc Fabregas scored the only goal of the game after just four minutes, with a curling left-footed finish.

The Spain international was among the Chelsea players to post on social media after the final whistle to give his reaction to the game.

Here’s what Fabregas and the others had to say.

50 Premier League goals, 3 points and MOTM award.

Perfect day at the office. Thank you for always being there. pic.twitter.com/pLwTLs3rjX — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 28, 2018