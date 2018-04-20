Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Burnley

Chelsea maintained their challenge for a top-four finish and kept up the pressure on Tottenham Hotspur with a 1-2 win over Burnley last night.

The fifth-placed Blues closed the gap on Spurs in fourth to just five points after their victory at Turf Moor.

Antonio Conte’s side took the lead through a Kevin Long own goal.

Burnley equalised through Ashley Barnes in the 64th minute, but Victor Moses scored the winner five minutes later with a low shot.

After the match, the Chelsea players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Well done boys!! 💙💙 #teamchelsea

