Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Burnley

Chelsea maintained their challenge for a top-four finish and kept up the pressure on Tottenham Hotspur with a 1-2 win over Burnley last night.

The fifth-placed Blues closed the gap on Spurs in fourth to just five points after their victory at Turf Moor.

Antonio Conte’s side took the lead through a Kevin Long own goal.

Burnley equalised through Ashley Barnes in the 64th minute, but Victor Moses scored the winner five minutes later with a low shot.

