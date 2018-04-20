Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Burnley
Chelsea maintained their challenge for a top-four finish and kept up the pressure on Tottenham Hotspur with a 1-2 win over Burnley last night.
The fifth-placed Blues closed the gap on Spurs in fourth to just five points after their victory at Turf Moor.
Antonio Conte’s side took the lead through a Kevin Long own goal.
Burnley equalised through Ashley Barnes in the 64th minute, but Victor Moses scored the winner five minutes later with a low shot.
After the match, the Chelsea players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
+3 ✅
All focus on Sunday! Let's go together! #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/nS6FXT536Q
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 19, 2018
Great victory today!! Come on @ChelseaFC !! pic.twitter.com/pFZA6lzSDN
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) April 19, 2018
Three important points for us. The best way to get ready for Sunday’s game was winning today. I want to apologize for my reaction when I was sent to the bench, when I fail I get really angry with myself. pic.twitter.com/Vxg4eC7X3Q
— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) April 19, 2018
Hard fight at Burnley 👊🏾 Victory! Just what we needed before our cup game… #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #BURCHE @ChelseaFC @premierleague pic.twitter.com/zyfUYrrN0c
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) April 19, 2018
+3⃣ Job done. Now let’s focus on next #facupsemifinal / Misión cumplida. Ahora, a concentrarse en la semifinal de #FACup . Come on @ChelseaFC !! 🔵 #CFC #BURCHE pic.twitter.com/h0yogRlgBz
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) April 19, 2018