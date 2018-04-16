Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to comeback win over Southampton
Chelsea’s title defence never really got going this season. It looked like Saturday’s game against Southampton was going to be the latest case in point.
The Blues were trailing the relegation-threatened Saints 2-0 at with 20 minutes to play at St Mary’s, but two goals from substitute Olivier Giroud, either side of one from Eden Hazard, gave Antonio Conte’s side a 2-3 victory.
After the final whistle, the players took to social media to react to the result. Here’s what they had to say.
Great comeback with the help of the amazing atmosphere from our fans! #cfc ⚽️👐🏻 pic.twitter.com/VPTGA0jW6h
— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) April 14, 2018
Back to winning ways! https://t.co/GfmInL25RY
— David Luiz (@DavidLuiz_4) April 14, 2018
Great come back!💙 #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/T4xMYzqXTj
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 14, 2018
What a comeback! And great support from the away fans! Thats the way until the end! #believe @ChelseaFC
Qué remontada! Grande equipo y afición! Este es el camino a seguir hasta el final! #believe @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/8a1wNGMgoG
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) April 14, 2018
Good fight and great comeback in the 2nd half! ⚽💪🏾👏🏾 #Hustle #CFC @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/Mh3oF8ypMp
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) April 14, 2018
🔝 Comeback!!!! Great job from the team and three points gained. Come on Blues!! / Remontamos!!!! Gran trabajo de todo el equipo y tres puntos más. Vamos @ChelseaFC !! 💪🏻🔵 #CFC #SOUCHE #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/XTzSPgOY7q
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) April 14, 2018