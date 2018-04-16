Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to comeback win over Southampton

Chelsea’s title defence never really got going this season. It looked like Saturday’s game against Southampton was going to be the latest case in point.

The Blues were trailing the relegation-threatened Saints 2-0 at with 20 minutes to play at St Mary’s, but two goals from substitute Olivier Giroud, either side of one from Eden Hazard, gave Antonio Conte’s side a 2-3 victory.

After the final whistle, the players took to social media to react to the result. Here’s what they had to say.

Great comeback with the help of the amazing atmosphere from our fans! #cfc ⚽️👐🏻 pic.twitter.com/VPTGA0jW6h — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) April 14, 2018

Back to winning ways! https://t.co/GfmInL25RY — David Luiz (@DavidLuiz_4) April 14, 2018

What a comeback! And great support from the away fans! Thats the way until the end! #believe @ChelseaFC Qué remontada! Grande equipo y afición! Este es el camino a seguir hasta el final! #believe @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/8a1wNGMgoG — Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) April 14, 2018