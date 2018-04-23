Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to reaching FA Cup final

Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup final by recorded a 2-0 win over Southampton at Wembley yesterday afternoon.

A brilliant Olivier Giroud goal and Alvaro Morata’s late effort ensured the Blues booked a return visit to the national stadium to face Manchester United in next month’s final.

After the final whistle, Chelsea players took to social media to give their reaction to beating the Saints and reaching the final.

Here’s what they had to say.