Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to reaching FA Cup final
Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup final by recorded a 2-0 win over Southampton at Wembley yesterday afternoon.
A brilliant Olivier Giroud goal and Alvaro Morata’s late effort ensured the Blues booked a return visit to the national stadium to face Manchester United in next month’s final.
After the final whistle, Chelsea players took to social media to give their reaction to beating the Saints and reaching the final.
Here’s what they had to say.
We are in the final!! Very happy for the qualification and for my goal! Thank you very much for all your support!!! 💪🏻🔵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/eMBWqrrte5
— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) April 22, 2018
Onto the final!! Thanks for your support!! See you next 19th May at Wembley! 🏟
Estamos en la final!! Gracias por vuestro apoyo!! Nos vemos el 19 de mayo en Wembley 💙💙 #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/ob2hxQVXXV
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 22, 2018
We’ve done it!! We are on the #FACup final!! Come on @chelseafc !! 🔵 / Misión cumplida. Estamos en la final de la FA Cup. Vamos Blues!! 💪🏻👏🏻 @EmiratesFACup #CFC #CHESOU pic.twitter.com/W114BD3YuK
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) April 22, 2018
Booked our place in the FA Cup Final! 🏆👊🏾💪🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #CFC #Wembley @ChelseaFC @_OlivierGiroud_ pic.twitter.com/mOBYQvgCvK
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) April 22, 2018
A final Step! @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/BKg76ewrdU
— N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) April 22, 2018
We are in the final! Well done boys! #wembley #facup @ChelseaFC 👏🏼💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hfcDXHgR4y
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) April 22, 2018
Tough game today but through to the final! Come on! Our fans were the 12th man today amazing support at Wembley #CFC pic.twitter.com/83Nlf6VdTq
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) April 22, 2018
👊🏾💪🏾Come on guys! FA Cup finalist! #facup #cfc #final #w22 #comeonchelsea pic.twitter.com/jj2z2tEXH7
— Willian (@willianborges88) April 22, 2018
Bring on the FINAL! 💙 #vamos #FACup #CHESOU pic.twitter.com/fGDgwWu4Uk
— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) April 22, 2018
Vamos Chelsea!!! Estamos na final!!! pic.twitter.com/z3VvEnE4lh
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) April 22, 2018
A por otra final! Well done guys. 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/xdL0GVhBob
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 22, 2018