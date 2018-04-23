Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to reaching FA Cup final

Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup final by recorded a 2-0 win over Southampton at Wembley yesterday afternoon.

A brilliant Olivier Giroud goal and Alvaro Morata’s late effort ensured the Blues booked a return visit to the national stadium to face Manchester United in next month’s final.

After the final whistle, Chelsea players took to social media to give their reaction to beating the Saints and reaching the final.

Here’s what they had to say.

We are in the final!! Very happy for the qualification and for my goal! Thank you very much for all your support!!! 💪🏻🔵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/eMBWqrrte5 — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) April 22, 2018

Onto the final!! Thanks for your support!! See you next 19th May at Wembley! 🏟

Estamos en la final!! Gracias por vuestro apoyo!! Nos vemos el 19 de mayo en Wembley 💙💙 #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/ob2hxQVXXV — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 22, 2018

Tough game today but through to the final! Come on! Our fans were the 12th man today amazing support at Wembley #CFC pic.twitter.com/83Nlf6VdTq — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) April 22, 2018

Vamos Chelsea!!! Estamos na final!!! pic.twitter.com/z3VvEnE4lh — Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) April 22, 2018