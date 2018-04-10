Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players look ahead to Man City clash

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media ahead of this evening’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds hold a 3-0 lead from last week’s first leg at Anfield and are now looking to secure the aggregate win that will book a semi-final spot for them.

Ahead of kick-off, several members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad updated their Twitter and Instagram accounts. Some shared training pictures from yesterday’s session at Melwood, some declared their readiness, while others declared their excitement that the big match has arrived.