Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 0-0 draw with Stoke City

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten home record, but were held to a 0-0 draw by relegation-threatened Stoke City today.

The Reds made five changes to the side that started the Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma, with the second leg in Italy just a few days away.

Although star man Mohamed Salah did start, Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to make the breakthrough against Paul Lambert’s Potters.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the game.

Frustrating not to get the 3 points today. But we keep going! 💪🏻 #YNWA

Frustrating not to get the 3 points! Big few days leading into wed! ⚽️🔴 #YNWA

