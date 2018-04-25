Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 5-2 win over Roma
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to last night’s 5-2 win over Roma in their Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield.
The Reds raced into a 5-0 lead, before letting their Italian opponents back into the game by conceding two away goals.
After the final whistle, members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad gave their thoughts on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
Atmosphere👏🏻
Result 👍🏼
Front 3 🔥
Next week 💪🏻💪🏻#UCLsemis #onlyhalftime pic.twitter.com/iwTJFjfKKi
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 24, 2018
These are magical games at Anfield we will never forget. Let's make sure we won't lose focus like the last 10 minutes of this game so we can take that spot in the final. Thank you for the wonderful evening and the support. Safe trip home! #weareliverpool #YNWA @ChampionsLeague 🔴 pic.twitter.com/mkwBerIHWg
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) April 24, 2018
Unbelievable win at Anfield!!👏🏻👏🏻
Get well soon bull @Alex_OxChambo 💪🏻💪🏻
🔴🔴WE ARE LIVERPOOL🔴🔴#anfield #reds #ucl #ynwa #lfc #championsleague #amp18 pic.twitter.com/yXdylro7zM
— Alberto Moreno (@lfc18alberto) April 24, 2018
Amazing win at Anfield!
But still a lot of work ahead!
Get well soon bro @Alex_OxChambo #LK1 #YNWA #roadtokiev #LFC@ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/Ct8TUNAKEI
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) April 24, 2018
Wonderful performance, solid lead to go into the second leg! 👌🏼Unbelievable synergy with the fans! 👏🏼🔴 #UCL #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/npYqam22V4
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) April 24, 2018
What a performance from the boys and a good result to take in to the second leg !!! 🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/d2bOiDotRM
— Nathaniel Clyne (@Nathaniel_Clyne) April 24, 2018