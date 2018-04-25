Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 5-2 win over Roma

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to last night’s 5-2 win over Roma in their Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield.

The Reds raced into a 5-0 lead, before letting their Italian opponents back into the game by conceding two away goals.

After the final whistle, members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad gave their thoughts on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

These are magical games at Anfield we will never forget. Let's make sure we won't lose focus like the last 10 minutes of this game so we can take that spot in the final. Thank you for the wonderful evening and the support. Safe trip home! #weareliverpool #YNWA @ChampionsLeague 🔴 pic.twitter.com/mkwBerIHWg — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) April 24, 2018