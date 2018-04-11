Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Man City to reach Champions League semi-finals

Liverpool are through to the Champions League semi-finals after beating Manchester City in last night’s quarter-final.

The Reds recorded a 1-2 win at the Etihad Stadium thanks to goals from Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino. That meant they progressed with a comfortable 1-5 aggregate advantage over Pep Guardiola’s side.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their reaction to a memorable night and securing a first Champions League semi-final spot since 2008.

Here’s what they had to say.

WE ARE LIVERPOOL What a night Unbelievable support again #YNWA #66 pic.twitter.com/rveWenzomU — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) April 10, 2018

WHAT A NIGHT!! #YNWA A post shared by Andrew Robertson (@andyrobertson94) on Apr 10, 2018 at 3:11pm PDT

Bit better result tonight https://t.co/tW33B52npr — Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) April 10, 2018