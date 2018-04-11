Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Man City to reach Champions League semi-finals
Liverpool are through to the Champions League semi-finals after beating Manchester City in last night’s quarter-final.
The Reds recorded a 1-2 win at the Etihad Stadium thanks to goals from Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino. That meant they progressed with a comfortable 1-5 aggregate advantage over Pep Guardiola’s side.
After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their reaction to a memorable night and securing a first Champions League semi-final spot since 2008.
Here’s what they had to say.
Proud to lead this incredible team tonight ⚽️ #AllezAllezAllez #weareliverpool pic.twitter.com/Zc1Kxi3dbn
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 10, 2018
— Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) April 11, 2018
WE ARE LIVERPOOL What a night Unbelievable support again #YNWA #66 pic.twitter.com/rveWenzomU
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) April 10, 2018
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 10, 2018
Bit better result tonight https://t.co/tW33B52npr
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) April 10, 2018
UCL SEMI FINALS! #WEARELIVERPOOL pic.twitter.com/CKnEmve7kY
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 10, 2018
RED MEN pic.twitter.com/arZzoBfVC5
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) April 10, 2018
Great performances from the boys over the 2 legs now on to the semis #YNWA pic.twitter.com/urwdiuthk9
— Nathaniel Clyne (@Nathaniel_Clyne) April 10, 2018
SEMI-FINAL!!!
No words needed!!
WeAreLiverpool!!#LK1 #YNWA #LFC @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/OxrjYAl2KG
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) April 10, 2018
SEMI-FINAL!!!! #UCL pic.twitter.com/KNoiYYRR8n
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) April 10, 2018
BIG VIRGIL @VirgilvDijk pic.twitter.com/36OuFH8LfF
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) April 11, 2018
A night to remember!!! This journey is not over… Enjoy the celebrations, Reds! #YNWA #LFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/oz5Uh0e73W
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) April 10, 2018
Good morning! Semi-finals it is! Who do you want next, Reds? #YNWA #LFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/Upr0T5eNEf
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) April 11, 2018