Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to drawing Roma

Liverpool’s players have been reacting to the news that they will face Roma in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Reds learnt that they will face their Italian opponents at a draw at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon earlier today.

Soon after the news broke, members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad started posting on social media to give their thoughts on the draw.

Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is looking forward to going up against his compatriot Radja Nainggolan.