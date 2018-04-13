Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to drawing Roma
Liverpool’s players have been reacting to the news that they will face Roma in the Champions League semi-finals.
The Reds learnt that they will face their Italian opponents at a draw at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon earlier today.
Soon after the news broke, members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad started posting on social media to give their thoughts on the draw.
Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is looking forward to going up against his compatriot Radja Nainggolan.
Exciting #UCLDraw! 👌🏻 Looking forward to the trip to Stadio Olimpico! See you soon @OfficialRadja! 😉🇧🇪 #YNWA #UCL #LFC @ChampionsLeague
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) April 13, 2018
.@OfficialRadja we won't be cracking a joke next time we meet 💪🏼🇧🇪😜 #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/yWhLvo0AX0
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) April 13, 2018
AS Roma – strong team, but our goal is clear! Are you happy with the draw? #LK1 #LFC #LIVROM @ChampionsLeague
— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) April 13, 2018
Exciting draw!! #LiverpoolFC #ASRoma 🔴🔴 see you soon @Kevin_strootman 👀🔥@ChampionsLeague
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) April 13, 2018
Tough draw…. Roma showed what they can do v Barca – this tie will have amazing atmospheres both home and away #YNWA
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 13, 2018
Roma in the semis! What’s everyone’s thoughts? Here’s a little recap of the past week 😏 #YNWA #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/yvKKgeV5hw
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) April 13, 2018