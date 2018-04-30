Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Arsenal
Substitute Marouane Fellaini was Manchester United’s hero as they snatched victory against Arsenal yesterday.
The Belgium international came off the bench to score an injury-time winner against the Gunners.
Former United player Henrikh Mkhitaryan had earlier cancelled out Paul Pogba’s opener.
After the final whistle, United players took to social media to give their reaction to the 2-1 win at Old Trafford, which puts them on the verge of confirming themselves as Premier League runners-up.
Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Dwk7Dhy6nj
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) April 29, 2018
United we are @ManUtd #ManUtd #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/5o9FqQCjJV
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) April 29, 2018
+3 #mufc pic.twitter.com/W5cOHChVBP
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) April 29, 2018
Whether we’ve played well or not this club loves a late winner! Onwards to Brighton on Friday, got to keep up the winning feeling pic.twitter.com/BHmYbGPksx
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) April 29, 2018
Perseverance was the key. Can't beat that last minute winning feeling!
Respect to Arsene Wenger on his last game at Old Trafford as Arsenal boss. #ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ulbrDuiBzG
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) April 29, 2018
We didn’t let up and got what we needed, 3 important points! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/hdjA2y9OqU
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 29, 2018
3 more @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/X5ZLQn582o
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) April 29, 2018