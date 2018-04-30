Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Arsenal

Substitute Marouane Fellaini was Manchester United’s hero as they snatched victory against Arsenal yesterday.

The Belgium international came off the bench to score an injury-time winner against the Gunners.

Former United player Henrikh Mkhitaryan had earlier cancelled out Paul Pogba’s opener.

After the final whistle, United players took to social media to give their reaction to the 2-1 win at Old Trafford, which puts them on the verge of confirming themselves as Premier League runners-up.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Whether we’ve played well or not this club loves a late winner! Onwards to Brighton on Friday, got to keep up the winning feeling pic.twitter.com/BHmYbGPksx — Ashley Young (@youngy18) April 29, 2018

Perseverance was the key. Can't beat that last minute winning feeling! Respect to Arsene Wenger on his last game at Old Trafford as Arsenal boss. #ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ulbrDuiBzG — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) April 29, 2018