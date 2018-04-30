Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Arsenal

Substitute Marouane Fellaini was Manchester United’s hero as they snatched victory against Arsenal yesterday.

The Belgium international came off the bench to score an injury-time winner against the Gunners.

Former United player Henrikh Mkhitaryan had earlier cancelled out Paul Pogba’s opener.

After the final whistle, United players took to social media to give their reaction to the 2-1 win at Old Trafford, which puts them on the verge of confirming themselves as Premier League runners-up.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.