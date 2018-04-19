Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Bournemouth

Manchester United bounced back from their defeat to West Bromwich Albion and set themselves up for their FA Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham Hotspur by beating Bournemouth this evening.

The Red Devils recorded a 0-2 win at the Vitality Stadium. Goals from Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku secured all three points for Jose Mourinho’s side.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

You Want Some Cutlery Too @ChrisSmalling ? Job Done Onto The Next, Thank You Travelling Fans #JLingz pic.twitter.com/eoHEmrLuEC — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) April 18, 2018

All about the movement though — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) April 18, 2018

Good face and very important three points pic.twitter.com/dTrvf5jInW — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) April 18, 2018

Clean sheet, job done! Big thanks to all the travelling fans #MUFC pic.twitter.com/kMzKl4bI5I — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) April 18, 2018