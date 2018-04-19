Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Bournemouth

Manchester United bounced back from their defeat to West Bromwich Albion and set themselves up for their FA Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham Hotspur by beating Bournemouth this evening.

The Red Devils recorded a 0-2 win at the Vitality Stadium. Goals from Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku secured all three points for Jose Mourinho’s side.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.