Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Spurs
Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate their win over Tottenham Hotspur in yesterday evening’s FA Cup semi-final.
The Red Devils came from a goal down to record a 2-1 win at Wembley.
Dele Alli scored an early opener for Spurs, but United struck back through Alexis Sanchez’s header and Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera bagged the winner.
Here’s what the United players had to say about the victory and booking their place in next month’s final.
We are in the final, big character from the whole team 🔴 pic.twitter.com/PrLWorluIE
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) April 21, 2018
Wembley is so special. Amazing atmosphere, great game… and through to the final!!!! 💪🏻🔴
Wembley es especial. Gran ambiente, gran partido… a la final!!!! 👹 #FACup pic.twitter.com/J1U2ou1fty
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) April 21, 2018
This TEAM! There’s a special spirit in this group, amazing resilience and character pic.twitter.com/8onH24BToU
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) April 21, 2018
We’ll see you back at Wembley in a few weeks, thank you for your support today. Our end was rocking, so many banners and songs 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FBXQ25Qbgw
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) April 21, 2018
Another final! Our fans deserve it 🙌! @ManUtd 🔴 #mufc pic.twitter.com/6CiZCmFOFF
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) April 21, 2018
Glory Glory ManUtd! Thanks to the fans for the support and thanks to my mates for this result! @ManUtd 🔴Gracias a los hinchas y a mis compañeros por toda su entrega! Vamos @ManUtd_Es!!! pic.twitter.com/eTMSh6loQK
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) April 21, 2018
True character to come from behind and make sure that no matter what we get ourselves in another FA Cup final. Proud. #FACup #MUFC pic.twitter.com/FfUJaHnL32
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) April 21, 2018
Roll on 19th May 🏟⚽ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/cazhaLUXKl
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 21, 2018
Sometimes I have to pinch myself and realise am still only 20, 3rd domestic final 🔴⚪️⚫️
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 21, 2018
COME ONNN!!!! ONTO THE FINAL 🚀🚀🚀 QUALITY BOYS 🔴 #JLingz #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Lyrk1HCGdB
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) April 21, 2018