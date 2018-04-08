Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to comeback win over Man City
Manchester United came from 2-0 down to beat neighbours Manchester City 2-3 in yesterday’s derby clash at the Etihad Stadium.
In the course of doing so, they avoided the indignity of seeing City crowned champions.
After the final whistle, United’s players took to social media to celebrate their comeback win and having delayed their local rivals’ title celebrations.
Here’s what the Red Devils had to say when they posted on Twitter and Instagram after claiming the bragging rights.
Good win team @ManUtd #mufc #heretocreate #equalgame pic.twitter.com/lEiPiaQEJM
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) April 7, 2018
United never throws in the towel.
Le United ne se rend jamais. pic.twitter.com/doCaFv8vlF
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) April 7, 2018
Unbelievable team spirt and fight. What a comeback, massive 3 points pic.twitter.com/kke3m8qWqy
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) April 7, 2018
MANCHESTER. IS. RED. #mufc pic.twitter.com/NM0exTXFKl
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) April 7, 2018
No caption needed. #MUFC #GGMU #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/bxZSdYCBCe
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) April 7, 2018
⚽⚽⚽⚫️ pic.twitter.com/E0bdRAvLAE
— Michael Carrick (@carras16) April 7, 2018
Rendirse nunca. #nevergiveup @ManUtd @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/dwNTl9W6dT
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) April 8, 2018
Great goals @paulpogba and @ChrisSmalling ? And @D_DeGea what a save bro ❤️
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 7, 2018
Woke up this morning feeling fine got man united on my mind
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 8, 2018
The best https://t.co/MIZ13w6NJs
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) April 7, 2018
Never underestimate Manchester United #redderby pic.twitter.com/XLEzLOiWL0
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) April 7, 2018
Let’s go @ManUtd! Great job of the team and great support of the fans!¡Vamos United! Manchester is !!! pic.twitter.com/18IfFGG2NY
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) April 7, 2018