Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to comeback win over Man City

Manchester United came from 2-0 down to beat neighbours Manchester City 2-3 in yesterday’s derby clash at the Etihad Stadium.

In the course of doing so, they avoided the indignity of seeing City crowned champions.

After the final whistle, United’s players took to social media to celebrate their comeback win and having delayed their local rivals’ title celebrations.

Here’s what the Red Devils had to say when they posted on Twitter and Instagram after claiming the bragging rights.

Great win boys!@manchesterunited

A post shared by Romelu Lukaku (@rlukaku9) on