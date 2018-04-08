Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to comeback win over Man City

Manchester United came from 2-0 down to beat neighbours Manchester City 2-3 in yesterday’s derby clash at the Etihad Stadium.

In the course of doing so, they avoided the indignity of seeing City crowned champions.

After the final whistle, United’s players took to social media to celebrate their comeback win and having delayed their local rivals’ title celebrations.

Here’s what the Red Devils had to say when they posted on Twitter and Instagram after claiming the bragging rights.

United never throws in the towel. Le United ne se rend jamais. pic.twitter.com/doCaFv8vlF — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) April 7, 2018

Unbelievable team spirt and fight. What a comeback, massive 3 points pic.twitter.com/kke3m8qWqy — Ashley Young (@youngy18) April 7, 2018

Great win boys!@manchesterunited A post shared by Romelu Lukaku (@rlukaku9) on Apr 7, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

Woke up this morning feeling fine got man united on my mind — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 8, 2018