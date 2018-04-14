Tweets and Photos: Spurs players look ahead to Man City clash
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on their social media accounts ahead of this evening’s Premier League clash with champions elect Manchester City.
Spurs host City at Wembley in a 7.45pm kick-off. Pep Guardiola’s side will win the title if they win the match.
But Mauricio Pochettino and his team need a result to help them push for a third or second-placed finish.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say in the build-up to the big match.
Game day, let's get it!! 💪🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/PRZ8U7HkXO
— Dele (@dele_official) April 14, 2018
Big game tonight ! 💪🏿 #COYS pic.twitter.com/ys5kAx2o5L
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) April 14, 2018
Keep smiling 😀 https://t.co/j9GWc1rbmk
— Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) April 13, 2018
Preparándonos con mi amigo Serge, listos para mañana !!
Training with my bro!! Ready for tomorrow, big game coming !! @Serge_aurier 😒👀😜😁 #spurs #manchestercity #premierleague #EL11 #COYS pic.twitter.com/DAvUTU2kxF
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) April 13, 2018