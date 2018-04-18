Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to 1-1 draw with Brighton

A much-changed Tottenham Hotspur side was held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion side last night.

Harry Kane’s 26th Premier League goal of the season gave Spurs the lead in the 48th minute, but it was cancelled out two minutes later by Pascal Gross’ penalty.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino had clearly prioritised this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester United at Wembley. But the draw against the Seagulls means Spurs have lost ground on United and fellow top-four rivals Liverpool in the table.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about the game.

Not the result we were looking for but a big game on Saturday now and an important 4 games of the season to go. #COYS #THFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/PRoOEqVMoI — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 17, 2018

Not the result we wanted. Happy to enter the pitch, thanks all for the support 👏🏻 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/aYAEAsAI3n — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) April 17, 2018