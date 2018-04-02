Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur gave themselves huge boost in the race for Champions League qualification by securing a 1-3 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

The result meant fourth-placed Spurs opened up an eight-point gap over the Blues, who are in fifth.

Two goals from Dele Alli after Christian Eriksen had cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener gave Tottenham their first win at Chelsea for 28 years.

After the final whistle, the Spurs posted on social media to give their reactions to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

28 years since we've beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, it was a pleasure to be involved. Great performance from the lads ⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/rtIwuvSr1U — Dele (@dele_official) April 1, 2018

The derby means a lot to us, we wanted a win and we got it! Come on +3 again ⚽ #COYS Los clásicos son partidos donde se deja todo, hoy se dejó todo y se ganó jugando bien !! Vamos carajo seguimos sumando !! +3! pic.twitter.com/GmLDeVyoHr — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) April 1, 2018

What a result! All about togetherness. Amazing support too #COYS pic.twitter.com/qIkYzeuJlb — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) April 1, 2018

#COYS A post shared by Ben Davies (@bendavies33) on Apr 1, 2018 at 1:42pm PDT

Unbelievable fight by the team today. Deserved victory at Stamford Bridge #COYS pic.twitter.com/AJ0AXxUqeQ — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) April 1, 2018