Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur gave themselves huge boost in the race for Champions League qualification by securing a 1-3 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday.
The result meant fourth-placed Spurs opened up an eight-point gap over the Blues, who are in fifth.
Two goals from Dele Alli after Christian Eriksen had cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener gave Tottenham their first win at Chelsea for 28 years.
After the final whistle, the Spurs posted on social media to give their reactions to the game. Here’s what they had to say.
#COYS pic.twitter.com/DapbEVdkNC
— Dele (@dele_official) April 1, 2018
28 years since we've beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, it was a pleasure to be involved. Great performance from the lads ⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/rtIwuvSr1U
— Dele (@dele_official) April 1, 2018
The derby means a lot to us, we wanted a win and we got it! Come on +3 again ⚽ #COYS
Los clásicos son partidos donde se deja todo, hoy se dejó todo y se ganó jugando bien !! Vamos carajo seguimos sumando !! +3! pic.twitter.com/GmLDeVyoHr
— Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) April 1, 2018
What a result! All about togetherness. Amazing support too #COYS pic.twitter.com/qIkYzeuJlb
— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) April 1, 2018
Unbelievable fight by the team today. Deserved victory at Stamford Bridge #COYS pic.twitter.com/AJ0AXxUqeQ
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) April 1, 2018
Great feeling to win this derby #COYS pic.twitter.com/CtHNiLmmEb
— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) April 1, 2018
Terrific win today! What a brilliant strike from @ChrisEriksen8! Congrats @dele_official with your ⚽⚽ #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/cI3LJrPuZY
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) April 1, 2018
T E A M #COYS pic.twitter.com/E0XIJEs0OS
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) April 1, 2018
About time. Happy Easter. #COYS #THFC #Premierleague pic.twitter.com/69CEe2cjPe
— Harry Kane (@HKane) April 1, 2018