Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to beating Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur gave themselves huge boost in the race for Champions League qualification by securing a 1-3 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

The result meant fourth-placed Spurs opened up an eight-point gap over the Blues, who are in fifth.

Two goals from Dele Alli after Christian Eriksen had cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener gave Tottenham their first win at Chelsea for 28 years.

After the final whistle, the Spurs posted on social media to give their reactions to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Fantastic comeback and a deserved win! #Coys #ce23

#COYS

