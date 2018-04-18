Video: Antonio Conte’s press conference interrupted by a phone call from his wife

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte’s press conference today was briefly interrupted when his wife called his phone.

The Italian boss was looking to this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final agains Southampton. He was discussing wing-back Marcos Alonso’s ban when a ringtone sounded from his jacket pocket.

Conte joked that the assembled journalists should fine him and acknowledged that he gets annoyed when other people’s phones ring in similar situations.

One reporter joked that Conte needed to remember to bring milk in when he returned home.