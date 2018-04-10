Video: Jesse Lingard and young Man Utd fan get their own handshake

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has an array of choreographed handshakes with his team-mates.

And he now has one with a young fan. The England international stopped his car outside the Red Devils’ Carrington training ground to talk to the youngster.

Before long the new friends had their own handshake. Lingard ran through the routine and the pair performed it before the United star drove off in his car.

Footage of the moment was posted on Twitter by the young fan’s dad.