Video: Liverpool star Roberto Firmino signs new long-term contract

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract.

You can see the Brazil international signing the paperwork in flamboyant style in the video below.

While team-mate Mohamed Salah has taken most of the headlines, 26-year-old Firmino has chipped in with 27 goals in 48 appearances this season. He has been particularly productive in Europe, scoring 11 goals in 13 Champions League games to date.

He joined the Reds from German side Hoffenheim in a £29m deal in July 2015. The five-year contract he signed at that stage was due to run until June 2020, but he has now extended his stay at Anfield beyond that.

The club has not confirmed the length of the new deal.

Firmino told Liverpool’s official website: “It was an easy decision.

“The club have taken me in in an incredible way and I’ve grown a lot here with my work with the support of the whole team. I am very, very happy here.

“Everything fits in the best possible way. My teammates are fantastic and I am very grateful to be able to play with them at this club.

“I love to play for Liverpool FC. The fans are excellent and fantastic in how they support us all the way. They support us throughout the games and the work they do during the match is beautiful.”

You can see a selection of pictures from Firmino’s post-signing photoshoot below.