Video: Man City train at Anfield ahead of Liverpool game

Manchester City trained at Anfield yesterday as they prepare for this evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool.

While training at the opposition’s stadium the day before the match is a standard part of any European away fixture, it rarely happens just 35 miles down the road from your own ground.

But Pep Guardiola and his City team made the short trip down the M62 on Tuesday. You can see them training at Anfield in the video below.