Video: Mo Salah goal makes it Man City 1-4 Liverpool on aggregate

Liverpool have got one foot in the Champions League semi-finals after scoring a crucial away goal in this evening’s quarter-final second leg against Manchester City.

Star man Mo Salah popped up with the vital goal after 55 minutes.

City had earlier taken the lead through Gabriel Jesus, but Salah’s goal gives the Reds a 1-4 aggregate lead and leaves Pep Guardiola’s side needing to score another four goals without reply in order to progress.

You can see Salah’s goal in the video below.