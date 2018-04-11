Video: Mo Salah interviewed after Liverpool beat Man City

Liverpool star Mo Salah spoke to BT Sport after helping his side to secure a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Egypt international scored the Reds’ equaliser at the Etihad Stadium yesterday evening with what was a crucial first away goal of the tie. Liverpool went on to win 1-2 on the night and 1-5 on aggregate.

After the final whistle, a hooded Salah discussed the match and the adulation he receives from Liverpool fans.

You can see Salah’s post-match interview in the video below.