Video: Mo Salah puts Liverpool 2-0 up vs Roma
Liverpool star Mo Salah has scored twice in quick succession against his former club Roma to give Jurgen Klopp’s side a 2-0 lead in their Champions League semi-final first leg.
Salah opened the scoring by picking out the top corner with a lofted effort from the edge of the box.
OHHH MO SALAH! 👏
What a goal! What a moment!
Liverpool and their Egyptian King go marching on!
🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/30UvuOdnTJ
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 24, 2018
He doubled his and Liverpool’s tally with a delicious dink over Roma keeper Alisson.
Salah! Again! Wow!
This time the coolest of dinks over the keeper! 😎
Goal number 43 of the season 😳 pic.twitter.com/pkQWlhS26l
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 24, 2018
On both occasions he declined to celebrate and instead held both arms up as if he was surrendering.