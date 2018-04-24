Skip to main content

Video: Mo Salah puts Liverpool 2-0 up vs Roma

Liverpool star Mo Salah has scored twice in quick succession against his former club Roma to give Jurgen Klopp’s side a 2-0 lead in their Champions League semi-final first leg.

Salah opened the scoring by picking out the top corner with a lofted effort from the edge of the box.

He doubled his and Liverpool’s tally with a delicious dink over Roma keeper Alisson.

On both occasions he declined to celebrate and instead held both arms up as if he was surrendering.