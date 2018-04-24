Video: Mo Salah puts Liverpool 2-0 up vs Roma

Liverpool star Mo Salah has scored twice in quick succession against his former club Roma to give Jurgen Klopp’s side a 2-0 lead in their Champions League semi-final first leg.

Salah opened the scoring by picking out the top corner with a lofted effort from the edge of the box.

OHHH MO SALAH! 👏 What a goal! What a moment! Liverpool and their Egyptian King go marching on! 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/30UvuOdnTJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 24, 2018

He doubled his and Liverpool’s tally with a delicious dink over Roma keeper Alisson.

Salah! Again! Wow! This time the coolest of dinks over the keeper! 😎 Goal number 43 of the season 😳 pic.twitter.com/pkQWlhS26l — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 24, 2018

On both occasions he declined to celebrate and instead held both arms up as if he was surrendering.