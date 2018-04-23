Video: Paul Pogba discusses transfer speculation

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been quizzed on his future.

The France international appeared on French TV show Canal Football Club yesterday evening.

Pogba said he is not thinking about transfers at the moment.

He said: “Right now, I am at Manchester United and I am honestly only thinking about the present. Transfers are not in my head.

“We are in the [FA] Cup final and the World Cup is around the corner.”

Asked about rumours linking him with a return to his homeland with Paris Saint-Germain, Pogba replied: “You know, if I listened to everyone, I would be everywhere.”

He also said that there is no problem between him and manager Jose Mourinho.