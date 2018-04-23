Video and Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Roma game

Liverpool’s players trained at their Melwood base today as they prepare to face Roma in tomorrow evening’s Champions League semi-final first leg.

After seeing off Manchester City in their quarter-final tie, the Reds host their Italian opponents at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the big game, there was time for some final preparations on the training ground with manager Jurgen Klopp earlier today.

You can see video footage and a selection of photos from the session below.