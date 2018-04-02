Video: Stamford Bridge nearly empty as Spurs celebrate beating Chelsea

These were the scenes at the final whistle as Tottenham Hotspur celebrated beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for the first time in 28 years.

There weren’t too many home fans hanging around to witness the celebrations. By the time the Spurs players had made their way to the touchline for handshakes and hugs with head coach Mauricio Pochettino, the stadium was nearly empty.

You can see the Tottenham players and coaching staff going through their post-match formalities in a sparsely population Stamford Bridge in the video below.