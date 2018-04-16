Video: Vincent Kompany’s victory speech to Man City players after Man Utd lose to West Brom

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany organised an impromptu party after his side were unexpectedly crowed Premier League champions yesterday.

Rivals Manchester United’s surprise defeat to bottom-of-the-table West Bromwich Albion handed the title to City.

That left the City players to quickly grab some beers and head down to the pub to start the celebrations.

Skipper Kompany delivered a rousing victory speech to his team-mates and other fans gathered in the pub. The likes of John Stones and Kyle Walker can be seen signalling their approval.

Here’s is Kompany’s speech.