Wilfried Zaha distances himself from Spurs move

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has dampened speculation linking him with a summer transfer to Tottenham Hotspur by saying he does not want to leave Selhurst Park.

The Ivory Coast international says he does not want to leave his hometown club and cannot see himself playing elsewhere.

He told Palace’s official website: “Crystal Palace is my hometown and the support we have here is genuine support with families watching with their kids loving us as players so I don’t really see myself anywhere else.

“I am enjoying my football here and just focused on us being a stable club and not having to listen to all the speculation about us getting relegated.”

Zaha, aged 25, was a transfer target for Spurs last summer, and the north Londoners are tipped to make a fresh approach for him in the next transfer window.

But Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy might have to have a rethink after the former Manchester United man insisted he is committed to his current club.

Zaha has been instrumental in steering the Eagles away from relegation this season. The club’s poor start to the season came when their star man was injured and their rise up the table came when he was able to return to the team.