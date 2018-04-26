Will Mohamed Salah be rested for Stoke game?

The games come thick and fast at this stage of the season, especially for teams and players involved in league and cup competitions.

Liverpool have one eye on the Premier League, as they attempt to finish second, above rivals Manchester United. But with the final of the Champions League so close, Jurgen Klopp can be forgiven for making that tournament his priority.

Premier League vs Champions League

The Reds are currently 3 points behind Manchester United, who have one game in hand. They have just three matches left in the league to overturn what could be a 6-point gap and realistically, this is going to be tough to achieve.

Therefore, with weekend opponents Stoke City down the bottom end of the table, Klopp may decide to rotate his squad, especially with the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Roma to come on Wednesday night.

Potential Injuries

This could see Liverpool’s star man, Mohamed Salah, rested for the game at Anfield and wrapped in cotton wool ready for the big match at the Stadio Olimpico against Roma in the Champions League. With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out for the rest of the season following his knee injury on Tuesday night, Klopp is fully aware of how easily a player can pick up a serious injury at this stage of the campaign.

Liverpool may be able to cope without Oxlade-Chamberlain for the remainder of the season and still defeat Stoke City at the weekend and progress to the Champions League final, but can they do the same without Salah?

Salah Crucial

The Egyptian has been instrumental in the way Liverpool have performed in recent weeks and, while players including Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke will be eager to play in the match against Stoke City, maintaining momentum is key at this stage of the season.

If you take Salah out of the Liverpool team, would they have taken a point at West Bromwich Albion and defeated Bournemouth in the Premier League? Would Liverpool have scored at Manchester City in the Champions League and broken down Roma’s defence at Anfield on Tuesday night?

Ahead of the Premier League meeting with Liverpool, Stoke City captain, Ryan Shawcross spoke about how Stoke will cope with the threat of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane and said drily: “Hope they’re rested.

“We know what we’re up against. Obviously, they’ve got two massive games in the Champions League, we’re sandwiched in between that so hopefully their focus is away from our game.”

The selection of Salah will go a long way to determine exactly where the focus lies for Liverpool at this crucial stage of the season. Do they want to try and finish about arch rivals Manchester United in the Premier League or do they want to go all out to reach the Champions League final?