Wolves targeting Jack Wilshere signing

Newly-promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers want to sign Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international is out of contract at the end of the season and will be available on a free transfer if he does not agree a new deal before the end of June.

Premier League new boys Wolves are hoping to add Wilshere to their ranks ahead of their return to top-flight football.

But the 26-year-old is reported to already have a huge offer from Everton on the table, while Liverpool and Manchester City continue to monitor the situation.

Although the Gunners want Wilshere to take a pay cut, for rival clubs he represents an opportunity to add an established international who will count towards their homegrown player quota for a relatively modest investment.

Wilshere’s preference is to stay at his boyhood club, but the Gunners will not budge from their insistence on a deal that is heavily topped up by performance and appearance-related bonuses.