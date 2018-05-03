Alex Sandro is Man Utd’s no.1 transfer target

Manchester United have made Juventus left-back Alex Sandro their top transfer target ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils have reportedly cooled their interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose and will pursue a deal for Sandro rather than Celtic youngster Kieran Tierney.

Manager Jose Mourinho is known to keen to sign a new left-back this summer. Converted winger Ashley Young, aged 32, is currently his preferred option in that position, while England international Luke Shaw is again out of favour after his latest bust-up with Mourinho.

Brazil international Sandro, aged 27, is the man he wants.

The former Porto man, who has previously been targeted by Chelsea, is under contract until June 2020.

Fellow full-back Matteo Darmian is set to leave Old Trafford this summer and is expected to join Juve. That raises the prospect of a part-exchange deal for Sandro in which Darmian is used as a makeweight.