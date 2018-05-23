Arsenal announce Unai Emery is their new manager

Arsenal have confirmed the appointment of Unai Emery as their new manager.

The 46-year-old replaces Arsene Wenger, who is standing down after almost 22 years in charge.

News of Emery’s imminent appointment broke on Monday, while the Spaniard’s own website jumped the gun by publishing a graphic indicating he has taken the Arsenal job late last night.

Official confirmation from the Gunners came this morning.

A new dawn. A new era. A new chapter.#WelcomeUnai pic.twitter.com/kGrE2gMLQl — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 23, 2018

The new boss told Arsenal’s website: “I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game.

“Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run. I’m very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal’s history.

“I have met Stan and Josh Kroenke and it’s clear they have great ambitions for the club and are committed to bringing future success. I’m excited about what we can do together and I look forward to giving everyone who loves Arsenal some special moments and memories.”

Emery has been in charge of Paris Saint-Germain for the past two seasons, but is leaving Parc des Princes at the end of his contract. He won the domestic treble of Ligue 1, Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue this term.

He previously coached Sevilla and led the Spanish side to three consecutive Europa League titles between 2014 and 2016.