Arsenal make improved offer to Everton target Jack Wilshere

Arsenal have improved their contract offer to Jack Wilshere, according to the Daily Mirror.

The England international is out of contract at the end of the season and set to leave the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer.

Wilshere has been asked to take a £20,000-a-week pay cut and move to a deal topped up by appearance and performance-related bonuses, but has so far declined to do so.

The Gunners have now upped their offer from £90,000-a-week to more than £100,000-a-week. It is hoped the new proposal will result in a breakthrough in the talks, with academy product Wilshere keen to extend his stay at his boyhood club.

Premier League rivals Everton and newly-promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the clubs interested in signing the 26-year-old on a free transfer if he fails to agree a new deal with Arsenal.

Italian sides AC Milan and Juventus are also monitoring Wilshere’s situation.