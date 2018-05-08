Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reveals several job offers

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he has already received several job offers for next season.

The Frenchman will end his 22-year spell as Gunners boss this summer. He revealed that he has had more offers than he was expecting since he announced that he will be leaving at the end of the season.

Wenger, aged 68, takes charge of his penultimate game as Arsenal manager on Wednesday against Leicester City, with his final match being Sunday’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

Asked if he has received any offers since announcing his exit, Wenger told reporters at his press conference earlier today: “Yes! More than I expected.

“But I’m not analysing or considering anything. I want to work well here until the last day of my contract.

“For sure I will be active. My brain demands work and is active. I have huge experience in management. Overall, I will work.

“What will I do? I don’t know.”

Wenger did not go into specifics about the employment offers, but he has been linked with a role at French giants Paris Saint-Germain or a move to the Chinese Super League. It seems unlikely that he would take up a second job in English club football following such a long tenure at Arsenal, but he has been touted for the England manager’s job in the past.