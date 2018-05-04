Arsenal players send get well soon messages to Laurent Koscielny

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has been receiving get well soon messages from his team-mates after suffering a serious injury during last night’s Europa League semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The France international went down off the ball with nobody around him in the 12th minute of the game. He is now expected to miss the World Cup with a torn achilles.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was cup-tied for the Atletico match, was among those to offer his sympathies.

He wrote in French: “Damn it @6_LKOSCIELNY. Courage bro.”

Joel Campbell, currently on loan at Real Betis, also wrote to Koscielny.