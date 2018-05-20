Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere linked with move to PSG

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere could join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

The big-spending Ligue 1 champions have reportedly been offered the chance to sign the 26-year-old and been informed that he would be ready to make the move to France.

A proposal has been presented to PSG sporting director Antero Henrique, the article claims.

PSG’s summer recruitment plans will apparently be thrashed out over the coming days in consultation with incoming boss Thomas Tuchel. The chances of the club pursuing a move for Wilshere are considered slim at the moment.

Wilshere has been omitted from England’s squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia. The injury-hit midfielder is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Despite forcing his way back into the Gunners’ team in the second-half of the season, he has not yet been able to agree a new deal with his boyhood club.