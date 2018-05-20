Boca Juniors’ Wilmar Barrios linked with Tottenham transfer

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a summer move for Boca Juniors midfielder Wilmar Barrios, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly planning to bolster his options in defensive midfield and has targeted the Colombia international to add protection for his back-four.

Spurs are now preparing a £25m bid for the 24-year-old, who has played in Argentina for the past two seasons.

Barrios could become the second Colombian in Pochettino’s squad, with centre-back Davinson Sanchez having just completed his first season with the north London club.

Like Sanchez, Barrios has been included in Colombia’s preliminary squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Any approach for Barrios would raise questions over the Spurs futures of England international Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama.

Another deep-lying midfielder, Belgium international Mousa Dembele, could be moved on when he enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer. He has stalled over a new deal.