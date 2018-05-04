Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu is on the verge of joining Arsenal, according to his former club’s president.

Altinordu chief Seyit Mehmet Ozkan says the 21-year-old centre-back will join the Gunners this summer and that the north Londoners had been in touch to get information on the youngster’s development during his time in their youth ranks.

Ozkan told the International Football Economic Forum: “Caglar Soyuncu set to join Arsenal.

“Arsenal demanded his youth information from us. We’ll earn from him, if he joins Arsenal. Bayern Munich wants him too, but he’s on the way to the Premier League.”

Soyuncu left Altinordu to join Freiburg in 2016 and has impressed during his time in the Bundesliga.

The Premier League side have reportedly seen off interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and struck a deal to sign the Turkey international, who has nine caps for his national team.

The 6ft 2in centre-back has made 25 appearances for Freiburg this season. He was sent-off for the second time this season in last weekend’s game against Hamburg.