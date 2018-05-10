Celebrate Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp’s birthday with this tribute to perhaps his best goal

Legendary former Arsenal player Dennis Bergkamp celebrates his 49th birthday.

The non-flying Dutchman, born in Amsterdam on this day in 1969, was keen to pass on some birthday wisdom to his social media followers.

He wrote on Instagram: “It’s not the years in your life that count, it’s the life in your years.”

Bergkamp’s old club Arsenal celebrated his birthday by asking their followers to name their favourite Bergkamp goal.

Dennis Bergkamp: A scorer of great goals 😱 My favourite DB10 goal is _____ pic.twitter.com/hKcFBEPnem — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 10, 2018

Although he scored 120 goals in 423 appearances for the Gunners, many of the club’s supporters were forced to acknowledge that their favourite Bergkamp goal had not been scored in their colours.

While his brilliant strike against Newcastle United was probably the winner of Arsenal’s informal Twitter poll, there were also plenty of mentions for his iconic World Cup goal for the Netherlands against Argentina at France 98.