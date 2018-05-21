Champions League Final Betting Odds: Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Six-times winners Real Madrid meet five-times champions Liverpool in the Champions League final in Kiev on Saturday evening.

The two sides face each other in the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in the Ukrainian capital, with the match kicking off at 7.45pm UK time.

The Spanish giants, who are also the holders after beating Italian champions Juventus 4-1 in last year’s final, are the favourites with the bookmakers going into the game. The bookies have Zinedine Zidane’s side at 6/5 to win the trophy within 90 minutes, while Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are at 2/1.

But anyone who has studied finals betting odds over the years will know that anything can happen on the day of a final. Sometimes there can be a upset – after all it is only a one-off game between two top teams – or sometimes they can be cagey affairs. If there is any caginess, the prospect of extra-time and penalties wiping out most of the full-time result bets is another complicating factor.

The good news for those considering a flutter on this final is that caginess and Klopp’s side are strangers. The Premier League side have shown throughout this season’s competition that their games are a rich source of goals – the 7-6 aggregate win over Roma in their semi-final was the most recent example.

At the forefront of their free-scoring campaign has been star man Mohamed Salah. The Egypt international has 11 goals in 14 Champions League games so far this season, so there will be plenty of bets placed on him adding to his tally in the final.

Salah is 10/3 to score the first goal of the game. You can get the same odds on him scoring the last goal of the game.

Of course, it will all come down to who lifts the trophy at the end of the night. Madrid remain the favourites when you are betting on that basis. Taking into account normal time, extra-time or penalties, Los Blancos are 8/11 favourites with the bookies. Liverpool are slight outsiders at 21/10, so a £10 stake returns £21.