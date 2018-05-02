Chelsea consider approach for Anthony Martial

Chelsea are weighing up a summer bid for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Blues are considering an approach for the France international if he pushes for a move away from Old Trafford in the next transfer window.

Martial, aged 22, had a decent start to the season, but has seen his playing time take a hit following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January and has been touted for a possible transfer this summer.

Chelsea view him as a target if United cannot convince him to stay. He enters the final 12 months of his contract at the end of the season, but the Red Devils have an option to extend the deal by a further year until June 2020.

Consequently, his market value will still be high in the next transfer window.

The Blues’ prospects of bringing him to Stamford Bridge could also be damaged if they miss out on Champions League qualification.