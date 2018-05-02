Chelsea and Napoli tipped for swap deal involving Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea and Napoli could exchange managers this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Blues are tipped to appoint Maurizio Sarri as their new boss, with current head coach Antonio Conte moving to Naples to replace him.

Sarri, aged 59, has earned plenty of plaudits this season. Napoli have pushed champions Juventus all the way in the Serie A title race and are still in with a chance of topping the table going into the final three games of the season.

But he has already announced his intention to move on at the end of the campaign.

Conte, aged 48, still has a season to run on the three-year contract he signed when he joined Chelsea in 2016.

But he is widely expected to leave by mutual consent after a series of clashes with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy since winning the Premier League title a year ago in his debut season in English football.